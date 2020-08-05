Three arrested in two separate police drug busts

Three young men were arrested in two separate police operations related to drug trafficking.

The arrests were made on Tuesday night with the first happening at around 8:30pm when the police stopped a vehicle in Fgura.

The car was being trailed by the police after they received intelligence that the driver was possibly in possession of drugs, which allegedly were to be trafficked.

Police arrested the driver, a 24-year-old man living in Marsaxlokk. A search of the vehicle found 20 sachets of what was suspected to be cocaine and cannabis as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

The 24-year-old is due to be arraigned in court this afternoon in front of Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.

The second arrest was made after police carried out a search of the same street and found two men acting suspiciously. Police said they approached the individuals and subsequently due to their behaviour searched their vehicle leading to the discovery of several sachets suspected to be cannabis.

The men aged 19 and 21 are currently being held at police lock-up in Floriana.

Investigations are ongoing.