Facemasks ‘almost impossible hurdle’ for deaf people

Facemasks have made life harder for the deaf and hard-of-hearing (HOH), the Deaf People Association has warned as more people integrate the masks into their daily life due to COVID-19.

“Most deaf people rely on lip-reading, gestures and body language. It’s a continuous struggle for the deaf community to be able to communicate with people wearing a mask, as it covers the speaker’s mouth,” said Annabelle Scerri, president of the Deaf People Association.

Representing over 1,500 deaf people across Malta and Gozo, Scerri said she wanted more people using visors for the sake of deaf and hard-of-hearing people. “One can wear a mask and change it by wearing a visor at least while communicating with a deaf or HOH person.”

Scerri said she also concerned that school may become impossible for deaf or HOH persons. “It is impossible for a deaf/HOH student to follow what is being said in class during the lessons if the teacher is wearing a mask. We understand that visors may be uncomfortable but wearing one is the least that one can do if they have a deaf/HOH client or student.”

Scerri said she hoped more people will oblige with gestures and body language to help deaf consumers when shopping or when pointing out the amount that has to be paid at the counter on receipts, calculators, or cash registers.

Scerri said public health authorities had also failed to raise awareness on the issue. “We are aware that when a speaker is told that one is deaf, the speaker moves to a safe distance and uncovers the mouth so that the deaf person can read lips. When this happens, it is very important that deaf/HOH persons keep their mask on and wear it correctly.”

Malta’s COVID-19 briefings by the Public Health Superintendent have been accompanied by sign language for the deaf.

Scerri suggested that shop owners could provide “clear masks” which enable lip-reading in order to help deaf people feel “safe and included”. She also recommends online retailers such as Etsy shops, for badges that can be attached to regular masks, with messages such as “please be patient I’m hard of hearing”, in order to make people immediately aware of their situation.

“That’s just half the problem. It’s not about informing people that one is deaf or HOH, but to hear or lip-read what people are saying… Lip-reading requires people facing the deaf person when talking, not covering the mouth, or speaking with food in the mouth. Words that sound and look the same on lips, such as ‘ninety’ and ‘nineteen’, means masks make communicating almost impossible.”