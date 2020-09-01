Women’s lobby: without anti-trafficking fight, Malta risks becoming sex tourism hub

The Malta Women’s Lobby has called on the government to reconsider a proposal to legalise prostitution, taking aim at the technical committee appointed by the parliamentary secretary for equality.

Following on from a similar statement by a coalition of women’s and anti-trafficking groups on Monday, the MWL – formerly Malta Confederation of Women’s Organisations – said the committee was devoid of experts and professionals working along prostituted and trafficked individuals.

“More insulting, the parliamentary secretary has not included any representatives from any of the local women’s organisations, or anyone from the strong coalition who have been working on this issue for the last years,” Dr Marie Therese Cuschieri said.

Cuschieri has called on justice minister Edward Zammit Lewis and Prime Minister Robert Abela to review the work of the technical committee and listen to the organisations which have women’s issues at heart.

Cuschieri said the decriminalisation of prostitution would send out a clear message that women and girls are viewed as commodities.

“Such laws push the idea that human bodies may be sold and exchanged for an invisible price tag and can be treated as sex objects.

“If legalisation of prostitution occurs, the government would be giving the green light to those who abuse, exploit, and control prostituted individuals. The idea that ‘consent’ exists amongst adult individuals is false, as it is well known that individuals caught in prostitution are generally forced or trapped by this horrendous exploitative industry.

“Prostitution and sex trafficking operate in parallel, and as such they should never be separated, but tackled collectively. Unless appropriate laws are in place, Malta risks in becoming a hub for sex tourism and trafficking!”

Cuschieri also put paid to the narrative of ‘sex work’, saying the committee wanted to sanitise prostitution as a job, at the risk of only benefiting pimps and exploiters.

“Such a term assists in grooming cultural norms of prostitution, as it is not only sanitising the sex industry, but also promoting it. Within the ‘safe sex’ narrative including strategies for regulations, fines, and exit services – rape, child prostitution, sex trafficking, post-traumatic stress, and even murder, are rendered invisible to a society which is taught to turn a blind eye to the realities which are experienced by those (adults and children alike) who are caught up in prostitution.

“As a result, such a culture will also respond to violence against women by condoning it and embedding it further. Is this the culture and society in which we wish to envision our future?”