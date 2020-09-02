New PBS board headed by media expert Prof. Carmen Sammut

A new board for the Public Broadcasting Services will be headed by University of Malta vice-rector and media expert Prof. Carmen Sammut, a former newscaster herself at the State broadcaster.

Sammut replaces Tonio Portughese at PBS, who had been chairman since 2013.

The board now comprises actor and TV presenter Ray Calleja, former Nationalist MP and current secretary-general of the Malta Developers Association, Marthese Portelli, the sociologist and also PBS press review presenter Maria Brown, former trade unionist Jeremy Camilleri, the chairperson of the Commission for the Rights of People with Disability, Oliver Scicluna, and Adriana Zarb Adami, director of Global Capital health insurer Bupa.

Familiar faces also feature on the board: the former CEO of PBS Albert Marshall joins the board, along with former Film Commissioner Engelbert Grech.

The announcement comes the signing of an agreement by the government to secure €30 million in funding for PBS over the next five years.

The new board will be tasked with implementing reforms and managing projects that will strengthen broadcasting services in Malta.

In an immediate reaction, Opposition leader Adrian Delia described the new board as a “Labour Party takeover” while PN MP Therese Comodini Cachia called it a “missed opportunity” for PBS to carry out the reforms needed.