Immigrant dies after attempting to escape Ħal Far detention centre
A Sudanese immigrant who was being kept at the Ħal Far detention centre died earlier today after an attempt to escape from the centre.
The immigrant was injured after falling off a fence while trying to escape from the detention centre. The incident happened just after 5:00am.
Medical assistance was given by nurses at the detention centre, after which an ambulance arrived and took the man to hospital.
The man was certified dead at 11:15am today.
Magistrate Marisianne Farrugia is heading the inquiry on the matter.
