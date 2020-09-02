Immigrant dies after attempting to escape Ħal Far detention centre

A Sudanese immigrant who was being kept at the Ħal Far detention centre died earlier today after an attempt to escape from the centre.

The immigrant was injured after falling off a fence while trying to escape from the detention centre. The incident happened just after 5:00am.

Medical assistance was given by nurses at the detention centre, after which an ambulance arrived and took the man to hospital.

The man was certified dead at 11:15am today.

Magistrate Marisianne Farrugia is heading the inquiry on the matter.