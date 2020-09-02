Bulgaria removed from Malta’s amber travel list

Bulgaria has been removed from Malta’s amber list, with the revised list of countries coming into effect this Friday.

The Minister responsible for Public Health released a statement with the revised list of amber countries. Czech Republic, Romania, Tunisia and parts of Spain are still on the amber list, with travellers arriving in Malta form these countries having to present a negative COVID-19 test then no longer than 72 hours before arrival in Malta.

Under the revised regulations, anyone travelling from Bulgaria no longer has to present a negative swab test upon entering Malta.

The notice shall come into effect at midnight on Friday 4th September.

The amber list was first published on the 18th August containing Bulgaria, Romania and parts of Spain on the list. Passengers arriving from any country on the amber list can be asked to perform a swab upon arrival at the Malta International Airport or can be asked to self-quarantine upon arrival.

Tunisia and Czech Republic were the most recent additions to Malta’s amber travel list, having been added last week.