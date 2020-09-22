Bernard Grech in quarantine after wife tests positive for COVID-19

PN leadership contender Bernard Grech is in quarantine after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

Making the announcement via Facebook, Grech said that his wife Anne Marie contracted COVID-19 while at the gym.

He said that upon hearing the news that someone from the gym she attended tested positive she contacted the Department of Public Health who advised her to quarantine as well as take a COVID-19 test.

The first test came back negative, however, while in isolation she took another test which turned out to be positive.

Grech said from the moment his wife tested positive, he had no contact with her – however, despite this, he said he made the decision to place himself in quarantine on the advice of medical professionals.

“Although I have no symptoms, my physical presence in this campaign is being suspended. Until another update is released, my participation in this campaign will be virtual. I will do my best to stay in touch with you by all possible means in these circumstances,” he said.

Grech formally submitted his nomination for Nationalist Party leader last week; with the leadership election set for 3 October.