COVID-19: 21 new cases, 54 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 27 September | 21 new cases, 54 recoveries • 590 active cases • Overnight swab tests 2,326 • Total cases 2,979, including 31 deaths

kurt_sansone
27 September 2020, 5:17pm
by Kurt Sansone

Malta registered 21 new cases of coronavirus and 54 recoveries overnight with the number of active cases now standing at 590.

The Health Ministry said today’s cases were still being investigated. From yesterday’s cases, eight were from family members of previously known cases, one was from social gatherings, two were imported cases and one was linked to a work colleague of a known case.

The health authorities carried out 2,326 swab tests overnight.

