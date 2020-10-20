BOV Gżira and Marsa Branches reopen after third parties contracted COVID-19
Branches were fumigated and health authorities confirmed that they are safe to reopen
Updated 17:26 with Żurrieq branch closure
As from tomorrow 21 October, BOV will be reopening its Gżira and Marsa branches after a temporary closure due to COVID-19 cases.
The Gżira and Marsa branches shut its doors temporarily on Saturday October 17 after third parties tested positive for COVID-19.
BOV's Żabbar branch remains closed after a staff member tested positive for the virus.
Read also: BOV's Żabbar branch closed, after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
A Żurrieq branch will also be closing temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The branch will be sanitised, reopening only when given the go-ahead by health authorities.
The company is encouraging customers to make use of ATMs and e-banking services in order to limit the risk of contagion. If a customer needs to visit a branch, BOV is advising that one checks the company website to see if that branch has been impacted by COVID-19.
Those requiring non-cash services such as loans and account opening are asked to set an appointment directly with their preferred branch.