BOV Gżira and Marsa Branches reopen after third parties contracted COVID-19

Updated 17:26 with Żurrieq branch closure

As from tomorrow 21 October, BOV will be reopening its Gżira and Marsa branches after a temporary closure due to COVID-19 cases.

The Gżira and Marsa branches shut its doors temporarily on Saturday October 17 after third parties tested positive for COVID-19.

BOV's Żabbar branch remains closed after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

A Żurrieq branch will also be closing temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The branch will be sanitised, reopening only when given the go-ahead by health authorities.

The company is encouraging customers to make use of ATMs and e-banking services in order to limit the risk of contagion. If a customer needs to visit a branch, BOV is advising that one checks the company website to see if that branch has been impacted by COVID-19.

Those requiring non-cash services such as loans and account opening are asked to set an appointment directly with their preferred branch.