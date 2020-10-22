111 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight
Malta has registered 111 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.
Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 53 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 1,704.
On Thursday morning, Malta registered two more COVID-19 related deaths, a 72-year-old, and an 82-year-old. Bringing the total number of deaths to 49.
Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 14 cases were family members of previously known cases, 10 were contacts of positive work collages, 13 were direct contacts with other positive cases, one was from social gatherings with other positive cases, and two were imported.
2,951 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 308,790 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic
Malta has registered 5,137 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March.