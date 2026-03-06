Trump fires Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem after congressional backlash

US President Donald Trump has dismissed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem following mounting criticism over her leadership of the department, particularly over immigration enforcement policies and the administration’s disaster response.

Trump announced the decision on social media on Thursday, saying he would nominate Republican senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma to replace her.

Noem’s removal comes after two days of intense questioning on Capitol Hill, where both Democrats and some Republicans criticised her handling of the administration’s immigration crackdown and the spending of billions allocated to the US Department of Homeland Security.

Despite the dismissal, Trump praised Noem’s work, saying she had delivered “numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!).” He also announced she would take up a new role as “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas”, a security initiative focused on the Western Hemisphere.

Noem appeared at a law enforcement event in Nashville shortly after the announcement but did not address her removal during prepared remarks. Later, she thanked Trump in a social media post and defended her record.

“We have made historic accomplishments at the Department of Homeland Security to make America safe again,” she wrote.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration would work with the Republican-controlled United States Senate to confirm Mullin “as soon as possible.”

If confirmed, Mullin would lead the department responsible for immigration enforcement, border security and disaster response. Under federal vacancy rules, he could serve as acting secretary while his nomination is pending.