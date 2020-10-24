menu

77 year-old man is latest COVID-19 victim

The man contracted the disease on October 13. He is the 50th person to die of the disease in Malta.

matthew_agius
24 October 2020, 9:12am
by Matthew Agius
Malta's death toll from the virus has reached 50

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that a 77 year old man died of COVID 19 yesterday. He is the 50th local death from the disease since the pandemic started.

The man, who was a resident at a care home had been found to have contracted the disease on October 13. He was being treated at the care home, said the ministry in a statement.
The health authorities added that the man suffered from other chronic diseases.

The ministry expressed its condolences to the man’s family and appealed to the public to continue to follow the Health Department’s advice regarding hand-washing, the wearing of masks and social distancing.

 

