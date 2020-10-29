106 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

Malta has registered 106 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 91 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 1,927.

Earlier this morning, two more people died from the virus. The first case was an 82-year-old man who was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 25 September, and tested positive for the virus on 26 October. He died yesterday at the hospital.

The second case was a 66-year-old man who tested positive for the virus on 1 October and was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 8 October. He continued to be treated in the ITU until he passed away yesterday.

So far 58 people have died from the virus.

Today’s cases are still being investigated. However from yesterday’s cases, 21 were family members of previously known cases, 22 were contacts of positive cases, seven were direct contacts with other positive cases, two were imported, and two were from social gatherings with other positive cases.

2,966 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 329,546 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic.