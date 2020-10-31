menu

COVID-19: 165 new recoveries, and 100 new cases

Active cases of COVID-19 in Malta as of Saturday are 1,825

matthew_vella
31 October 2020, 12:31pm
by Matthew Vella

100 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Saturday.

The number of active cases stands 1,825, after 165 new recoveries were registered. Total recoveries stand at 4,155.

3,698 swabs were carried out in the last 24 hours, with the total number of swabs at 336,319.

Deaths stand at 62, with an 82-year-old woman announced dead by the health ministry on Saturday morning.

Total cases stand at 6,042.

 

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
