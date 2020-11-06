[LIVE] 129 new COVID-19 cases • 176 patients treated in hospitals

Malta has registered 129 new cases of COVID-19 overnight as active cases reach 1,988, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said.

In her weekly briefing on Friday, Gauci said 176 people were being treated in hospitals, including 14 patients in intensive care at Mater Dei Hospital.

COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 14 ITU • 11 Infectious Diseases Unit • 32 other coronavirus wards Mater Dei • 28 Boffa Hospital • 18 St Thomas Hospital • 2 Karen Grech Hospital • 59 Good Samaritan Hospital • 7 Mount Carmel • 5 Gozo General Hospital

Gauci said that the seven-day moving average over the past week stood at 128 new cases per day. Over the past week, 12 people died of coronavirus, she added.

On Friday morning two more people died of COVID-19, a 75-year-old man and a 90-year-old man.

Gauci said that the predominant deaths were among men aged between 75 and 84.

The public health chief reiterated the need for social distancing, the wearing of face masks and constant washing of hands.

Three elderly homes hit hard

Gauci said after a lull in cases at homes for the elderly, over the past couple of weeks three institutions registered significant increases in positive cases.

She said Dar Pinto had 51 positive residents and 14 staff members, Golden Care Home registered 21 residents and 15 staff, while 13 residents and four staff members at Zammit Clapp geriatric hospital tested positive.

Gauci said residents at elderly homes who test positive for COVID-19 are being shifted to a new location for isolation.

More to follow.