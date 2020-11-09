menu

COVID-19: 102 new cases, 82 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 9 November | 102 new cases, 82 recoveries • 1,980 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 2,851 • Cases still being investigated

laura_calleja
9 November 2020, 12:34pm
by Laura Calleja

Malta has registered 102 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 82 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 1,980.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, nine were family members of previously known cases, 12 were contacts of positive work colleagues, four were from direct contacts with positive cases, and one was from social gatherings with other positive cases.

2,851 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 364,249 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic

Malta has registered 7,243  coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March, with 78 deaths.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Maltese say ‘no’ to lockdown despite average 128 daily cases of infections

More in National
Centrecom expansion to create 250 new jobs over the next two years
National

Centrecom expansion to create 250 new jobs over the next two years
Nicole Meilak
Christmas in the City arrives in Valletta, shoppers to benefit from free parking
National

Christmas in the City arrives in Valletta, shoppers to benefit from free parking
Nicole Meilak
COVID-19: 102 new cases, 82 recoveries
National

COVID-19: 102 new cases, 82 recoveries
Laura Calleja
Pro-choice doctors call on 'anti-abortion propaganda film' to stop being shown in schools
National

Pro-choice doctors call on 'anti-abortion propaganda film' to stop being shown in schools
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.