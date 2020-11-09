COVID-19: 102 new cases, 82 recoveries

Malta has registered 102 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 82 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 1,980.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, nine were family members of previously known cases, 12 were contacts of positive work colleagues, four were from direct contacts with positive cases, and one was from social gatherings with other positive cases.

2,851 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 364,249 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic

Malta has registered 7,243 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March, with 78 deaths.

