Azzopardi suspends himself from PN shadow cabinet pending internal party investigation

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has suspended himself from the PN’s shadow cabinet and parliamentary group as he seeks the judgement of his own party’s ethics commission on a Tumas-financed hotel stay in Tel Aviv.

The MP was revealed to have requested a free, all-expenses-paid stay at the Hilton in Tel Aviv from the Tumas Group back in July 2017 after contacting Tumas magnate Ray Fenech requesting help in finding a hotel in Israel while attending a wedding.

The stay was before Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech had been revealed as the owner of 17 Black in November 2018, a secret Dubai company that acted as ‘target client’ for the secret Panama companies of Keith Schembri, Joseph Muscat’s former chief of staff. Fenech was accused of masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia in December 2019. Azzopardi is the lawyer of the Caruana Galizia family.

Azzopardi has now requested an investigation by the PN’s own ethics and discipline committee, PN leader Bernard Grech said in an announcement.

Azzopardi had previously denied on Xtra on TVM whether he had accepted any gift from the Tumas Group, three days before the Tel Aviv hotel gift was revealed on Illum last Sunday.

The news attracted consternation from certain PN elected officials and activists. Azzopardi has long been critical of those who have been close to Yorgen Fenech, mainly Labour ministers and other government officials who were courted by the Tumas magnate specifically after the 17 Black revelation.

“Everywhere you look there is dirt, hidden gifts and favours. Another great news item for Moneyval,” PN local councillor Pierre Paul Portelli wrote on Facebook. “I now expect the Nationalist Party to convene the parliamentary group, the administrative and the executive in order to discuss the disciplinary steps against ‘the honourable’ Azzopardi. Or will they protect whoever they want and break down only those who agree with them?”

Azzopardi has declared that Ray Fenech, who is Yorgen Fenech’s uncle, found him a hotel “and it was only while I was checking out that the receptionist told me that it had been taken care of. It was a surprise because when I checked in she took my credit card details, as is practice,” he said.

“I called him or sent him a message saying that I wasn't expecting this but that as soon as I arrive in Malta I was going to thank him. I remember that as I arrived I bought him a gift from a silver shop and took it to the reception of his office in Portomaso (I never stepped beyond the reception) and left it there with a thank you note so that I would not have any obligations.”

