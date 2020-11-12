menu

Two new COVID-19 casualties as deaths reach 90

Both victims were found to be positive after their death

nicole_meilak
12 November 2020, 7:41pm
by Nicole Meilak

Health authorities have confirmed two more deaths relating to COVID-19. 

The first victim was an 82-year-old man who died in his private residence on 8 November, while the second patient was a 78-year-old man who died at Mater Dei Hospital on 10 November. 

In both cases, swab tests carried out post-mortem revealed that they were positive for the virus at the time of death.

The ministry extends their condolences to the families of the victims, and continue to appeal to the public to observe all prevention measures, including the use of face masks and washing of hands.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in National
Schembri and Mizzi allegedly questioned over WhatsApp messages with Yorgen Fenech
National

Schembri and Mizzi allegedly questioned over WhatsApp messages with Yorgen Fenech
Nicole Meilak
Two new COVID-19 casualties as deaths reach 90
National

Two new COVID-19 casualties as deaths reach 90
Nicole Meilak
[WATCH] MUT launching industrial action at Gozo school over construction work during school hours
National

[WATCH] MUT launching industrial action at Gozo school over construction work during school hours
Nicole Meilak
Social welfare chief urges government to ‘re-think’ cannabis legalisation
National

Social welfare chief urges government to ‘re-think’ cannabis legalisation
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.