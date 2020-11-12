Two new COVID-19 casualties as deaths reach 90

Health authorities have confirmed two more deaths relating to COVID-19.

The first victim was an 82-year-old man who died in his private residence on 8 November, while the second patient was a 78-year-old man who died at Mater Dei Hospital on 10 November.

In both cases, swab tests carried out post-mortem revealed that they were positive for the virus at the time of death.

The ministry extends their condolences to the families of the victims, and continue to appeal to the public to observe all prevention measures, including the use of face masks and washing of hands.