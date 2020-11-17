COVID-19: 110 new cases, 161 recoveries

Malta has registered 110 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 161 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 2,097.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 26 cases were family members of previously known cases, nine were contacts of positive work colleagues, four were direct contacts with positive cases and two were from social gatherings.

On Monday, three more persons died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll up to 101.

2,345 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 388,663 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic

Malta has registered 8,247 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March.