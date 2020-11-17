menu

COVID-19: 110 new cases, 161 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 17 November | 110 new cases, 161 recoveries • 2,097 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 2,345 • Cases still being investigated

laura_calleja
17 November 2020, 12:42pm
by Laura Calleja

Malta has registered 110 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 161 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 2,097.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 26 cases were family members of previously known cases, nine were contacts of positive work colleagues, four were direct contacts with positive cases and two were from social gatherings.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 17•11•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

On Monday, three more persons died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll up to 101.

2,345 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 388,663 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic

Malta has registered 8,247 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March. 

