European Commission secures 80 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission has announced the approval of an Advanced Purchase Agreement for an initial 80 million doses of Moderna's mRNA vaccine being developed against COVID-19.

While the agreement secures 80 million doses upfront, an added option was granted allowing the Commission to purchase an additional 80 million vaccines.

"This contract allows us to buy up to 160 million doses of a vaccine produced by Moderna. According to ther esults of clinical trials, this vaccine could be highly effective against COVID-19," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Once the vaccine is indeed proven to be safe and effective, every Member State will receive it at the same time, on a pro-rata basis, on the same conditions."

CEO of Moderna Stéphane Bancel said that the company has scaled up manufacturing capacity outside of the United States to be able to deliver an estimated 500 million doses per yer, with a potential 1 billion per year starting 2021, if approved.

The agreement comes after successful exploratory talks between the European Union and Moderna, and is the sixth contract taken on with a pharmaceutical company to supply the COVID-19 vaccine.

All vaccines taken on in the EU's COVID-19 portfolio will be vetted by the European Medicines Agency, and will only be available on the market when proved to be safe and effective.