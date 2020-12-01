Graffitti registers opposition to zoos: ‘They are an act of cruelty’

Zoos are cruel irrespective of whether they are regulated or not, the Graffitti Movement said as it registered its opposition in a public consultation exercise on proposed regulations.

“Zoos are inherently an act of cruelty against these wild animals, held captive in enclosures, which no matter how well-furnished, will never provide sufficient space for these large animals, and which fail absurdly at mimicking these animals' natural environment, leading to depressed, anxious animals,” it said.

The organisation has submitted its feedback in the public consultation on the draft legal notice on the keeping of wild animals in zoos.

Moviment Grafitti said that it does not see how zoos help to conserve biodiversity.

“They instead send a message to the public and any children visiting that it is normal to keep wild animals locked in a cage, in unnatural conditions, and at the mercy of visitors and their handlers,” it said, adding the holding of wild animals in captivity was purely for “people’s entertainment”.

It quoted a study carried out on caged animals in the Kuala Lumpur National Zoo in Malaysia, which showed that wild animals kept in zoos displayed several unusual behaviours, including discomfort with the unnatural environment, feeling helpless and listless since they cannot hunt, socialise, find mates, and rear their young as they would in the wild, as well as feeling depressed at being separated from their mates or not being able to choose their own mates.

“Visitors also significantly distressed the captive animals,” the NGO said.

Graffitti said zoos also threatened the environment since most often these are developed on ODZ land.

“Not only do they contribute to environmental degradation, but neighbouring farmers who work their agricultural land must also put up with the negative consequences of these zoos, dealing with leakages of unwanted materials into their fields,” Graffitti said.

While affirming its positon against zoos, the NGO said existing zoos must be well regulated to the highest standards.

Such regulation includes the defining of enclosures for every species held in the zoo, regular inspections and the halting of captive breeding.

“No exemptions should be allowed. Captive breeding in no way promotes the well-being or the protection of wild fauna,” it said.

Moviment Grafitti also insisted that no petting or handling by visiors should be allowed, as it was “purely exploitative and in no way, promotes the well-being of the animal or cub.”

The NGO called on the public to submit its feedback to the legal notice, “and to offer a voice for the poor animals who have to suffer this exploitation.”

