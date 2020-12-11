The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a product recall for Nescafe’s Shakissimo Espresso Latte and Bio Today’s tahini.

The Nescafe’s Shakissimo Espresso Latte has been recalled over the possibility that it has been contaminated with residues of detergent during production. The detergent is used to clean the empty pots before filling.

The contamination has been reported in the 190ml cups.

Bio Today’s tahini has been recalled over the possible contamination with pesticide containing Ethlyene oxide. The pesticide was used on sesame seeds exported from India to be used in the production of the condiment.

The health directorate said the chemical was used to control organisms on the sesame seeds. The product cannot be used.

The affected products are in the 250g jars of the product.

For more information contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00am and 2:30pm on 21337333 or email [email protected].