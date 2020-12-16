Valletta businesses hoping Christmas will be ‘season to be jolly’

Valletta businesses are hoping that a last-minute Christmas shopping bonanza will turn an otherwise miserable year into a somewhat more palatable one, despite lower sales levels than previous years across the board.

The capital suffered the brunt of reduced sales brought about about by the COVID-19 pandemic and retailers there were left struggling, divided as as to how go about revitalising business and attracting shoppers – few as they are – away from other shopping hot spots, such as Sliema, Tigné, Paola and Birkirkara.

Abigail Mamo, CEO of the Malta Chamber of SMEs, told MaltaToday that, as happened in previous years, business in Valletta has once again started picking up at the beginning of December, although not at the levels retailers had gotten used to in the past.

“We consider the public holidays on the 8th and 13th December as regular milestones to determine retail sales levels in the buildup to Christmas,” she said. “And this year is no different, in that we are seeing business in Valletta picking up pace, although still far below previous years’ levels.”

Mamo said that Valletta had fared particularly bad in the pandemic, the lockdown and other measures introduced to curb the spread of the virus.

As the Maltese took to online shopping, Valletta businesses failed to attract sustained clientele to their brick and mortar outlets, leading to many owners deciding to cut their losses and shut down.

But for those that survived the past months, December could prove to be a turning point, Mamo believes.

“There has been a concerted effort by many parties to attract people back to Valletta,” she said. “And the numerous Christmas attractions announced play a huge part in moving people back to the capital.”

Mamo said that despite the increase in online shopping registered this year, people were still very much the personal experience of shopping, and never more so in the buildup to Christimas.

David Xuereb, president of the Chamber of Commerce, echoed Mamo’s insight. “Valletta remains sluggish across the board, when compared to other shopping destinations, even though the start of the festive season did provide a much-needed impetus to the Capital,” he said.

He said that local retail trends had shifted in the past months, as had happened abroad, as a result of the spread of COVID-19. The major shift came about as Maltese consumers showed a preference for online solutions for their consumer needs.

This has been reflected in an increased demand for electronic goods, as well as a drive towards contactless business. “With regards to traditional retail, the current situation is varied. Certain sectors remain struggling while others are recovering slowly although revenues of previous years remain a distant ambition,” Xuereb said.

Among those worst-hit is the high fashion sector, with Chamber members reporting a drop of 50% in sales when compared to last year. Beauty products on the other hand, seem to be on demand even though not on the same levels as last year. And luxury items such as watches and jewellery, have also registered a positive trend.

For months a number of retailers had been complaining that the business community in Valletta needed to realise that doing things “the old way” was no longer tenable and that the mentality among many owners, employees – as well as some associations – needs to change.

Amongst the proposals often floated, but not agreed upon, is to introduce late night shopping in Valletta.

For contrary to what happens at Malta’s most visited shopping centres – and across major European capitals – shops in Valletta tend to close promptly at 7pm, barring some pubs and restaurants.

One vocal proponent of late-night shopping is Valletta’s mayor, Alfred Zammit, who has been advocating for change ever since being elected to the post a year ago. “Late night shopping would lure Maltese shoppers back to Valletta, at least in the evenings after work,” he told MaltaToday. “And our other businesses, including catering establishments, bars and pubs, would keep those shoppers in the capital for even longer.”

Zammit has proposed a trial period over which Valletta outlets would open from 10am to 10pm every Friday. “I am not suggesting introducing late night shopping every day, because that might not be doable straight away, but I firmly believe that Maltese shoppers would choose Valletta over other shopping destinations if they were given the opportunity to shop comfortably after work,” he said.

Such a scheme would require the approval and backing of all business in the capital, as well as the associations and organisations representing. And unfortunately, that tacit agreement is what’s currently missing.

“I have spoken about this to the Chamber of SMEs but I have found little support,” Zammit said. “This, coupled with the endemic short-sightedness of many businessmen, means that we appear destined to remain stuck in this mess.”

Zammit said that, late night shopping or not, Valletta still has a lot to offer. “With social distancing measures in place, and everyone wearing masks, Valletta is the ideal shopping destination, offering retail, catering and entertainment like no other spot,” he said. “Indeed, Christmas would not be the same without a shopping spree in the capital.”