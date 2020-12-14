menu

COVID-19: Five more deaths, 101 new cases

COVID-19 update for 14 December | Five more deaths  • 101 new cases, 150 recoveries • 1,761 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 2,978 • Cases still being investigated

laura_calleja
14 December 2020, 12:06pm
by Laura Calleja

Malta has registered 101 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 150 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 1,761.

Five more people have died with the virus, bringing the death toll up to 174.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 19 cases were family members of previously known cases, seven were contacts of positive work colleagues, two were direct contacts with other positive cases and two were from family gatherings. 

2, 978 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 467,407  swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Malta has registered 11,254 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March. 

Five more deaths announced on Monday

The first case was a 76-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on 7 December and died on Sunday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The second case was a 66-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 11 November and died on Sunday at Mater Dei Hospital. 

The third case was a 79-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 15 November and died on Sunday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The fourth case was an 88-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 1 December and died on Sunday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The fifth case was a 94-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on 30 November and died on Sunday at Mater Dei Hospital. 

