Lack of HIV medication unacceptable, ADPD says

ADPD calls on government to rectify HIV medicines shortage to alleviate suffering of HIV patients

kurt_sansone
17 December 2020, 11:57am
by Kurt Sansone
ADPD Secretary General Ralph Cassar
HIV sufferers have been put in an “extraordinary” situation by a shortage of medication, ADPD said as it called for better planning from government.

The party said that despite assurances by the Health Ministry that the situation is being taken care of HIV sufferers are living a period of uncertainty.

ADPD Secretary General Ralph Cassar said better planning was of essence to mitigate the suffering of people.

“As people continue to message NGOs about the lack of HIV medication, we are wondering what could have been done to prevent this situation… We ask that this situation be rectified as soon as possible,” Cassar said.

HIV sufferers that depend on medication to keep their T-cell count low are hit by a shortage of medicines.

The Health Ministry yesterday said a shipment from the UK was delayed because of transportation issues and Brexit.

However, government has sourced emergency stock from Portugal, which had to arrive yesterday but was also delayed.

A shipment of one type of medication is now expected to reach Malta around Christmas week, the ministry said.

