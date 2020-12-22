Lotto winner takes home €1.1 million for Christmas

A lucky Qauterno Plus player became a millionaire overnight after matching five out of eight numbers drawn on Saturday.

The woman stopped at the Kalkara Maltco booth on Friday to purchase a Grand Lottery ticket but then decided to also get a Quaterno+ ticket, playing the same five numbers she had played the previous three weeks.

She learned she had won the jackpot on Saturday evening, during the live draw on television.

The woman’s partner was the one who presented the winning ticket at the Maltco Lotteries offices on Monday and he took home a cheque for €1,160,000.

He said that he had been frightened and concerned when his partner started screaming while watching the televised draw on Saturday. He said she could not believe her five numbers had been drawn but then started screaming “We are now millionaires!”.

Quaterno Plus is a widely popular weekly draw-based lottery game offering attractive prizes including a first category progressive jackpot starting at €250,000. The next draw is on Saturday 26 December. Tickets can be purchased at Maltco agents or online at www.maltco.com