COVID-19 Update | 50 new cases registered over Christmas eve

Malta has registered 50 new cases and 124 new recoveries overnight, health authorities have confirmed.

While today's cases are still being investigated, details on yesterday's cases show that 25 patients were family members of previously known cases.

Nine cases were contacts of positive work colleagues, 14 were direct contacts with other positive cases, while another five were present at social gatherings with other positive cases.

Since the start of the outbreak Malta has registered 12,112 cases of COVID-19, with 10,547 total recoveries and 203 deaths.

The past 24 hours saw 2,497 swab tests being carried out, with total swabs reaching 499,340

The first batches of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine are set to arrive in Malta tomorrow, with the first jabs set to be given the following Sunday. A nurse working in the Infectious Diseases Unit is set to be the first person to receive the vaccine.