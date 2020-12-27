COVID: 84 new cases, four deaths registered on Sunday

84 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Sunday, the health ministry has said.

2,249 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 503,660.

Active cases now stand at 1,447, after four deaths were registered. Total deaths stand at 210, while total cases number 12,325.

118 new recoveries were registered on Sunday, with 10,668 recoveries registered since the pandemic began.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, but from yesterday’s cases 33 were family members of previously known cases, 15 were contacts of positive work colleagues, 16 were direct contacts with other positive cases and 10 were from social gatherings.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 27•12•2020

Sunday’s registered deaths

The first death was a 74-year-old man who was confirmed positive on the 2 December and died on Christmas Day at Mater Dei Hospital.

An 80-year-old woman who registered positive on the 17 December was the second death. She died at St Thomas Hospital on Saturday.

The third case was an 89-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on the 12 December and died at Mater Dei Hospital yesterday.

The fourth case was an 86-year-old man who was confirmed positive on the 25 December and died earlier on Sunday at Mater Dei Hospital.

