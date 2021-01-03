Bernard Grech warns against back-to-business approach if people end up left behind

The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine has sparked renewed hope in a return to normality, but Opposition leader Bernard Grech is warning against the back-to-business approach being adopted by government if the needs of families and children end up left behind.

"What does it mean when the Prime Minister says back to business? Are we going to continue ignoring the suffering of families and children? When we say back to business we end up hurting many people," he said.

He touched on the area of family law, referring to a recent government proposal which would allow a separated couple to immediately apply for divorce, while a couple that has not legally separated would have to undergo a six-month waiting period before applying for divorce.

"There needs to be major changes in family law. The issue of divorce applications is not enough, it's important but it only scratches the surface. You can't have children not seeing their parents for months, or situations where a couple have to wait months to have their divorce finalised."

He referred more tangibly to the need to increase the number of judges and full-time court experts in the area of family court. "It's important that we seriously invest in this area," he said.

The first 90 days

Today being his 90th day as Opposition leader, Grech reflected on the work done so far within the Nationalist Party.

"Changes aren't marked with time, but I look to the future with enthusiasm. It may not show, but we've done a lot of work, even behind the scenes, but we will continue to make changes that will bear fruit," he said.

"We have a lot to learn. While we haven't arrived at our destination, we're climbing one step at a time."

Grech recalled his first cordial visit with Robert Abela, which saw the PM lash out at the freshly-elected Opposition leader for hindering the government's work at EU level in combatting migration. He then commented on news reports which showed that Abela alerted the tax commissioner on Grech's history of unpaid taxes.

"People want mature politicians. We need to rise to the occasion," he said. "No one can doubt that the Prime Minister was worrying at the time of the PN election."

