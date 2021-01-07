Chamber of Commerce says schools must remain open

The Malta Chamber of Commerce has insisted schools should remain open and be the last to close.

The chamber’s statement follows a nation-wide strike ordered for Thursday and Friday by the Malta Union of Teachers.

“The experience of the first term has proved that schools are well equipped to implement social distancing, and the educational experience was a success,” the chamber said.

It also backed statements by Public Health Authorities who said that there is no scientific-based evidence which show schools should remain closed.

“This will wreak havoc not only for schools and teachers themselves but more importantly, it will have long-lasting impacts on the students due to a lack of interaction with their peers and the continued pressure on working parents to stay at home leaving some economic sectors without their essential human resources at a time when the economy can least afford more interruptions,” it said.

It therefore called on educators to continue to abide by health protocols, and allow the

Health Authorities to give guidance in accordance with medical evidence.

A meeting between the MUT and the government is being held on Thursday night.