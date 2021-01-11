[WATCH] First consignment of Moderna vaccine arrives in Malta

The first consignment of the Moderna vaccine arrived in Malta early Monday morning.

In a statement, Air Malta said that the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived from Brussels, and more consignments are expected in the coming weeks.

The airline said that it had spent the past month preparing to carry these consignments by acquiring the necessary certification and updating its operational processes and procedures.

Air Malta said the changes made had enabled the airline to use passengers’ cabin to carry humanitarian and medical equipment and supplies in an expedited manner.

“We are thrilled to be part of this global effort to transport this vaccine and help our islands achieve immunity against this disease which has caused so much suffering to the world’s population," Air Malta Executive Chairman, David G. Curmi said.

On Sunday evening Chris Fearne took to Twitter to thank Air Malta for its service.

The Moderna vaccine was approved by the European Medicines Agency last week and is the second COVID-19 vaccine to be approved in the EU.

Malta already has an order of 100,000 vaccines from Moderna.

