Drunken argument led to Sunday stabbing, court told

A 26 year-old man from Msida has been charged with Sunday’s stabbing at Triq ix-Xatt in Sliema.

James Manfre was arraigned under arrest before Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this afternoon, accused of grievously injuring an 18 year old man from Senglea.

Manfre had allegedly been drinking at an entertainment establishment late on Sunday night when he was ordered out of the club by security staff. Sources said that a fight with the bouncers erupted and his friend, the victim, had intervened to separate the parties. In the ensuing fracas, the victim was stabbed with a large knife, the court was told.

The accused, who claimed to have been drunk at the time of the incident, was also accused of disturbing the public peace and breaching bail conditions. Manfre had previously been charged with drug dealing in 2018.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia told the court their client would be pleading not guilty to the charges. They requested bail, suggesting bail supervision as a measure to keep the accused’s behaviour in check.

The court, however denied bail and ordered the man be remanded in custody.

Inspector Jessica Bezzina prosecuted.