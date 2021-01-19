COVID-19: One death and 200 new cases

200 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.

148 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,835.

13,002 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday.

Total recoveries stand at 12,865 while total cases registered stand at 15,942.

One more person died while infected with COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. The victim was an 84-year-old woman.

The total number of deaths is 242.

3,481 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 573,665.