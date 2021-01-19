COVID-19: One death and 200 new cases
COVID-19 update for 19 January | 1 death • 200 new cases, 148 recoveries • 2,835 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 3,481 • Vaccine doses administered till Monday 13,002
200 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.
148 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,835.
13,002 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday.
Total recoveries stand at 12,865 while total cases registered stand at 15,942.
One more person died while infected with COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. The victim was an 84-year-old woman.
The total number of deaths is 242.
3,481 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 573,665.
More in National