COVID-19: One death and 200 new cases

COVID-19 update for 19 January | 1 death • 200 new cases, 148 recoveries • 2,835 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 3,481 • Vaccine doses administered till Monday 13,002

laura_calleja
19 January 2021, 12:39pm
by Laura Calleja

200 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.  

148 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,835.

13,002 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday.

Total recoveries stand at 12,865 while total cases registered stand at 15,942.

One more person died while infected with COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. The victim was an 84-year-old woman.

The total number of deaths is 242.

3,481 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 573,665.

