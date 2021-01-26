Farsons business park not tied to Mrieħel flyover, company says

The Farsons Group has said its Trident Park and Brewhouse projects have not identified the requirement for the construction of a new Mrieħel junction in their planning applications, after transport minister Ian Borg suggested a large employer in the area required the controversial intersection.

Speaking on MaltaToday’s Reno Bugeja Jistaqsi, Borg claimed the extension of “an important factory” in Mrieħel was pending because of inadequate access, saying the factory employed a substantial number of people, without specifically mentioning Farsons.

“Trident Park/Brewhouse have no permit condition that ties its development to the completion of the Mrieħel junction,” the Farsons spokesperson said. “The permit envisages that a Transport Master Plan for the Mrieħel Enterprise Hub be prepared by the competent authorities, and that there is a contribution to the preparation of such a plan.”

Both Trident Park and the Brewhouse projects have their main access off Mdina Road and the permits for the projects were not pending, the company said.

However the spokesperson said the Central Business District was envisaged as an enterprise zone. “It is therefore clear that the volume of development in CBD is expected to increase, and that this would inevitably generate increased traffic. This explains the need for a holistic master plan, which both companies support.”

The Trident Park and Brewhouse projects are a €70 million investment carried out by Simonds Farsons Cisk plc.