Gridlock warning on Mrieħel’s Quad towers had called for overpass

The CEO of the Tumas-Gasan high-rise project Quad Towers at Mrieħel is insisting that a proposed flyover by Infrastructure Malta is not necessary for their development.

CEO Catherine Halpin said the flyover, whose controversial development will gobble 15,000sq.m of agricultural land, is located at the other end of the Central Business District (CBD) where the Quad is located. “The Quad has absolutely no connection to this proposed Mriehel flyover,” Halpin said, denying any meetings having been held with the authorities about the road project.

But traffic studies for the Quad Tower project refer to the need of an underpass in the vicinity of the project and an overpass linked to Triq in Negozju to siphon traffic from existing junctions.

When asked about this traffic study, Halpin replied that the under and overpass had been discussed but did not progress since IM and the CBD foundation “are looking at a simpler and more holistic approach to traffic management in the vicinity of the Quad and the adjacent areas”.

Transport Malta had issued its clearance for the Quad development on condition that the developers contribute financially to the proposed roadworks. Halpin confirmed that an agreement has been signed but the contribution still has to be paid. “The financial contribution is not yet due, and will be paid by the Quad as and when it is due as is the case for all financial commitments, planning or otherwise.”

High-rise made junction upgrade inevitable

In its assessment of traffic studies in 2015, the Planning Authority’s Transport Planning Unit warned that if the Gasan and Tumas towers are approved, “further development at the Industrial Estate would be limited without further upgrading of the infrastructure”, recommending an Mrieħel Regeneration Master Plan for the whole area, prior to further assessment of the transport implications of this particular proposal.

But the project was still approved in the absence of a masterplan.

The TPU warned that the new junction “needs to be acceptable from an environmental point of view since this will be taking up fresh ODZ land.” Indeed, earlier plans for new junctions in the area were shunned by Transport Malta due to the land expropriations required.

Traffic studies for the Gasan and Tumas towers presented in 2015 had warned of gridlock without an overpass linking the Dawret l-Imrieħel bypass and Triq in-Negozju, as currently proposed by Infrastructure Malta. The studies had established that the two main junctions in the area were already failing and the situation was set to aggravate due to “added developments that arise from the designation of the area for tall buildings”.

“Traffic will, therefore, need be siphoned off these junctions to a new junction,” the studies warned.

The immediate solution proposed for the extra traffic created by the Tumas and Gasan project consisted of an underpass, linking the northbound Dawret L-Imrieħel carriageway with Triq l-Intornjatur.

But studies also refer to the construction of an overpass, linking the northbound Dawret l-Imrieħel carriageway with Triq in-Negozju to address the increase in traffic as a result of the transformation of Mrieħel into a high-rise zone.

Overpass proposed as long-term solution

To avert gridlock, transport studies for then Quad Towers, proposed siphoning traffic off existing junctions to a new junction.The study recommended a new part-signalised junction (referred to as Junction X) but this was not deemed acceptable as it would have “required extensive land expropriation”.

Instead, Transport Malta suggested an underpass to link the northbound Dawret L-Imrieħel carriageway with Triq l-Intornjatur (only for inbound traffic from the south). This option still would result in the uptake of “fresh ODZ land”.

Moreover “given safety and capacity concerns” and “the potential for further high-density development in l-Imrieħel”, the TIS recommended transforming Junction E into a grade-separated junction with “an overpass that links the northbound Dawret l-Imrieħel carriageway with Triq in-Negozju”.

According to the study this link should serve “as an entry to, as well as an exit from the eastern part of l-Imrieħel. This would complement the Triq l-Imdina northbound exit.”

The Transport Planning Unit had even made the Quad Towers project’s approval conditional on the development of both the underpass between Dawret l-Imrieħel and Triq l-Intonjatur and the development of a grade-separated junction between Dawret l-Imrieħel and Triq in-Negozju.

In the report submitted on 15 October 2015, the TPU concluded that “it is essential that the applicant reaches agreement with Transport Malta” which, “if required”, includes a contribution for the implementation of the proposed measures.

Moreover in view of other pending applications in the area the TPU insisted that the Mrieħel Regeneration Master Plan is approved “prior to further assessment” of the traffic implications of the Quad development.

Moreover it also warned that more developments arising from the designation of Mrieħel as a high-rise zone for offices, will aggravate the problem. “Traffic is likely to become even worse with the development of other sites in the Industrial Estate such as the redevelopment of the Farsons Brewery site and other developments that may arise as a result of the FAR Policy,” the TIS warned.

SEA needed according to Farsons studies

The Quad Towers project was not the only one approved on condition of an agreement with Transport Malta which foresees a financial contribution for the Transport Master Plan.

The clearance for the Farsons Trident business park states that this agreement should cover “the amount of the financial contribution” to the masterplan and the “holistic upgrading of road infrastructure along the sections of network bordering the Mriehel Enterprise hub.”

The Transport Impact Assessment for the Trident development refers to the need of junction upgrades in Dawret l-Imriehel. However these measures are designed “not to mitigate the impact on the highway of the proposed development”, but as suggestions to “which the Planning Authority and Transport Malta could give regard during the processes leading to an integrated spatial development plan for the Mriehel area.”

The TIA warns that the realisation of the suggested junction upgrades is bound to have an adverse impact on agricultural land and uses in the Wied is-Sewda area “which cannot be considered impacts caused by the Farsons project, as the problems with the section of the network around and within the zone have been experienced for long”.

It also suggests that these impacts should be assessed in a strategic environmental assessment (SEA) for the Mriehel spatial plan. No such SEA was held before the submission of the latest plans.

Why is the flyover needed?

Infrastructure Malta has told MaltaToday that the proposed flyover and other infrastructural works along the Mrieħel bypass will require the take-up of 15,000 sq.m of agricultural land. Of these 5,657sq.m will be required for the new flyover and the roundabout beneath at the T-junction with In-Negozju Street. A further 8,800sq.m of land are required for a new segregated lane for a pedestrian and cycling lane.

IM insists that the aim of the project is “to reduce collision risks at its junction with Mriehel and to introduce new facilities for more sustainable modes of travel” as already envisaged in the local plan and the National Transport Master Plan.

But interviewed by Reno Bugeja, transport minister Ian Borg hinted that the project is also required to service developments in the area.

While downplaying the connection between the high-rise project owned by the Gasan and Tumas groups and the proposed flyover, he pointed his finger at other developments being proposed in the area including a factory extension which is “hanging in the balance, because of the lack of suitable access to Mrieħel” and “another company, but not the ones you mentioned – which depends specifically on that junction being finalised…”.

Methode Electonics is the only major factory in the area which has a pending planning application which foresees the rebuilding of the factory on 5 floors and 3 basement parking levels.