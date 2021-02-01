COVID-19: Two deaths and 124 new cases

124 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

141 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,657.

27,759 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 3,938 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 15,101 while total cases registered stand at 18,027.

Two more persons have died while infected with COVID-19 in the last 24-hours. The first was an 81-year-old man, the second an 88-year-old woman, both died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 269.

3,037 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 615,617.