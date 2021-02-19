menu

PN formally abandons disciplinary action against Simon Busuttil in symbolic gesture

The Nationalist Party administrative committee has formally abandoned action it had been asked to take by former leader Adrian Delia against Simon Busuttil following the publication of the Egrant inquiry  report in 2018

19 February 2021, 2:05pm
by Jonas Simbeye
Former PN leader Simon Busuttil was asked to quit from the parliamentary group by Adrian Delia in 2018 following the Egrant inquiry report
Former PN leader Simon Busuttil was asked to quit from the parliamentary group by Adrian Delia in 2018 following the Egrant inquiry report

The Nationalist Party has confirmed there are no plans to proceed with internal disciplinary action against its former leader Simon Busuttil in a symbolic gesture requested by Bernard Grech.

In the summer of 2018, then PN leader Adrian Delia asked Busuttil to suspend himself from the parliamentary group after the Egrant magisterial inquiry report conclusions were published. Delia also wanted the administrative committee to take internal action against Busuttil after he resisted. Eventually, Delia had to back down in the wake of a revolt by MPs.

The PN administrative council at the time had come out backing Delia.

The Egrant inquiry dismissed claims that Busuttil made during the 2017 general election campaign that former prime minister Joseph Muscat's wife, Michelle, owned the Panama company Egrant and she had received payments from the Azeri ruling family.

The issue within the PN has long been dead and buried but in a symbolic gesture to formally close the matter, leader Bernard Grech asked the administrative council to pronounce itself on the matter.

In a statement on Friday, the PN said that "there is no intention to start any internal procedures against Simon Busuttil". It added that the decision was taken in the wake of public statements made by Delia in 2018.

The party expressed its gratitude towards the work that Busuttil did during his four-year spell as party leader and praised his fight against corruption.

More in National
Consumers Association requests investigation into BOV, HSBC bank charges
National

Consumers Association requests investigation into BOV, HSBC bank charges
Nicole Meilak
Dragonara to consider reapplying for casino concession
National

Dragonara to consider reapplying for casino concession
Nicole Meilak
PN formally abandons disciplinary action against Simon Busuttil in symbolic gesture
National

PN formally abandons disciplinary action against Simon Busuttil in symbolic gesture
Jonas Simbeye
UĦM orders industrial action among healthcare workers
National

UĦM orders industrial action among healthcare workers
Jonas Simbeye
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.