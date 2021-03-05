State schools took bulk of international students with 700% increase: data

Malta has seen a seven-fold increase in the number of international students, a category which includes children of foreign workers and residents, as well as irregular migrants and beneficiaries of asylum, in the past decade.

But the percentage of these students varies from just 3.1% in public schools in the Cottonera area, to 36% in public schools in the Sliema/St Julian’s region.

Libyans are now the largest non-Maltese ethnic group in the St Clare College system, which includes schools in Sliema, Gzira, and St Julian’s.

On the other hand Syrians are the largest group in the St Theresa College, which includes schools in Birkirkara, Msida and Santa Venera, and in St George Preca College which includes schools in Hamrun and Marsa.

Gozo remains the only region where British students constitute the largest group of students, while Italians are the most numerous ethnic group in all other colleges. This reflects national trends showing Italian students increasing from just 77 in 2008 to 920 ten years later.

Data published in a study on the internationalisation of Maltese society and education in the Malta Journal of Education, shows that Syrians account for 29% of international students in St George Preca College and 13% in St Theresa College. Libyans account for 19.1% of international students in St Clare College.

The authors of the study, Christina Fenech and Anita Seguna, point out these students may have witnessed conflict and trauma and even missed several years of schooling before their arrival in Malta. “Teachers, therefore, need adequate training to address both the educational and emotional needs of these students,” they said.

State schools in in the northern harbour (St Theresa College) and southern harbour (St George Preca College), western (St Ignatius College) and south-eastern area (St Benedict College) have higher shares of non-EU students than EU students. “This suggests that different colleges need specific support to cater to the needs of these students and their families,” the authors said.

Statistics show the share of international learners increasing in all colleges within a span of five years. This is particularly the case in St Clare College, where numbers grew from 24.2% in 2015 to 35.7% in 2019; and in Maria Regina College where numbers increased from 20.1% in 2015 to 28.5% in 2019.

In St Theresa College the percentage of non-Maltese students also increased from 8.8% in 2015 to 15.8% in 2019. These colleges are based in the northern and northern harbour area which have attracted the highest share of migrant residents in Malta.

Church schools see lowest increase

Data shows the number of international learners in Church schools is far lower than in State schools, with their numbers increasing from 27 in 2008 to 119 in 2017.

In contrast in the same time-frame, the number of non-Maltese students increased six-fold in State schools.

Private independent schools already had a large number of international learners in 2008 (604). Numbers increased to 1,318 by 2017.

This shows that it was State schools that recorded the largest increase of non-Maltese students, while the private sector has always had a steady influx of international learners. “The data shows that the increase of international students is limited in church schools, has been consistently high in private schools, while it had a substantial impact on state schools,” the study authors said, who advised strongly for an inclusive environment. “Support is particularly important for state schools, which have witnessed a particularly high and fast-paced impact, compared to church and private schools,” they said.

Targeted support was recommended for colleges with particularly high shares of international students (St Clare College and Maria Regina College) and colleges with recent stark increases in international students (St Theresa College, St George Preca College and St Thomas Moore College)

Moreover, colleges with high shares of non-EU students, particularly from Syria and Libya (St Theresa College, St George Preca College, St Clare College, St Margaret College, St Benedict College and St Ignatius College) should be supported to address not only the educational, but also the socio-emotional needs of their students.

“Support is also needed to address the public perception of migrant residents and integration of international students in schools, since the rapid and substantial increase in immigration has led to negative sentiments,” they said.

The authors said studies showed negative attitudes, particularly among older students towards international students from Africa and the Middle East; likewise, migrants reported a lack of trust in authorities and felt subject to discrimination.

A study commissioned by the Children’s Commissioner in 2019 showed that over 80% of international students feel that they are highly engaged and included at school. However, 10% to 20%, especially those with difficulties in English or Maltese, do not always feel included. The study showed that around one-third of international students had witnessed arguments and fighting within their classrooms and schools, mostly involving students from Africa and the Middle East. Racial bullying was also witnessed, especially due to students’ ethnic origin, religion or inability to speak the national languages fluently.