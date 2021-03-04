COVID-19 measures late, reactive and unfairly attacks small businesses

Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin and the Association of Catering Establishments (ACE) are welcoming new COVID-19 preventive measures with caution, while laying out their concerns in their respective sectors.

ACE lashed out at government, saying that the recent measures fail to strike a balance between lives and livelihood, and that they fall flat on tackling the issue of enforcement.

"Health authorities bullied small micro enterprises yet did not address the real problem, while known regular breaches were left engaging into illegal practices. It was easy for them to attack the small entrepreneurs rather than addressing the bullies," it stated.

ACE remarked that the full wage supplement scheme, which will be granted to catering establishments, is appreciated, but not enough. "In spite of the wage supplement, the establishments have been incurring losses. Members of ACE are already laying off employees in view of the unsustainable circumstance."

On the other hand, Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin warned that the decisions taken are weak and reactive.

"While welcoming government’s decision to finally step up the fight against COVID-19, UĦM Voice of the Workers deems this course of action as weak, belated and reactive," their statement reads.

The union said that the reintroduction of remote working for employees in the public sector confirms that workers on government payroll were being denied the ability to telework after the first wave of COVID-19 cases.

"Government needs to make sure not to repeat what happened last year, when teleworking employees were discriminated against because they weren't given the allowances entitled to them."

UĦM further expressed concern with what they described as decisions that negatively impact testing capacity, among which decisions that allied healthcare professionals are prohibited from conducting rapid swab tests.

"It is high time that government adopts a pro-active approach based on scientific evidence, strict enforcement and public health safeguards. Cutting corners and creating a false sense of security will only result in more deaths and make economic recovery difficult in the long term."

Earlier on Thursday, government introduced new preventive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Restaurants and snack bars will only be allowed to carry out take-away services, while all mass gatherings are prohibited with the exception of weddings and religious activities.

READ ALSO: [WATCH] Restaurants, snack bars restricted to takeaway and delivery, Prime Minister announces