COVID-19: Record-breaking cases in January and February 2021

Malta registered its top 36 cases of highest COVID-19 infections in one day all throughout the first two months of 2021, data compiled by MaltaToday shows.

The data shows that after Christmas 2020, where COVID fatigue crept in as people demanded to enjoy close contact festivities once again, cases shot up tremendously as early as 6 January, and then consistently throughout the month and February.

Yesterday Malta saw 345 new cases of COVID-19 registered between Friday and Saturday, the second-highest ever to be registered in one day.

There are currently 3,403 active COVID-19 cases.

92,806 of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday, of which 31,710 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 20,484, while total cases registered stand at 24,216.

An 88-year-old woman who died at Mater Dei Hospital while COVID-19 positive..

The total number of deaths is 329.

3,832 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 721,113.