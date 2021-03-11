COVID-19 | Four dead as Malta registers 283 new virus cases

Four more persons have died during the last 24 hours after testing positive for COVID-19, health authorities confirmed.

The victims include three males aged 79, 72 and 60, and an 80-year-old woman.

All patients died at Mater Dei Hospital while positive for COVID-19.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 11•03•2021 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Overnight, Malta registered 283 new cases of the virus, together with 338 new recoveries.

As things stand, Malta has 3,123 active cases of COVID-19.

There have been 25,640 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, 22,176 of which have since recovered while 341 victims passed away.

On Wednesday, 4,746 swab tests were carried out, with total swabs standing at 742,643.

Vaccine roll-out

Until Wednesday, 108,971 doses of various COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, of which 36,246 were second doses.

So far, Malta has been receiving consignments of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Astrazeneca vaccines. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to receive a recommendation from the European Medicines Authority today.