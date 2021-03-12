Malta needs anti-mafia prosecutor, ADPD says

ADPD is reiterating calls for the establishment of an anti-mafia prosecutor following an explosive court hearing on Thursday that saw Vincent Muscat il-Koħħu name-drop politicians involved in helping cover-up the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“Following these revelations it is clear that Vince Muscat was a member of a mafia that has infected Malta for a long time,” ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said.

During the compilation of evidence against the Degiorgio brothers, Muscat said that former Labour minister Chris Cardona helped the accused by sending information on the scheduled police raids in the run up to their arrest.

ADPD argue that this testimony shows a complex network linking politics and power to organised crime, in turn creating an illegitimate power structure.

“There should be an in-depth and well-resourced investigation into the Maltese Mafia,” ADPD spokesman Matthew Mizzi added. “There should be a real effort to break up the mafia in Malta.”

Their call echoes that of Repubblika. The civil society NGO said that Malta needs anti-mafia legislation modelled on foreign jurisdictions in their written submissions to the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry board.

It argued that, had Italian law be applied to the case of the Caruana Galizia murder, it would have been branded a terrorist act “di stampo mafioso”.