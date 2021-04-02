Malta Airport confirms aircraft accident earlier today

Malta International Airport (MIA) has confirmed that an aircraft had to be towed earlier today following an accident.

In a statement, Malta International Airport said that the accident happened at 11:29am.

It said that no passengers were on board the aircraft, and no injuries have been reported.

According to MIA, the airport's Rescue and Fire-Fighting team was dispatched to the scene immediately.

As a result of the incident, the aerodrome temporarily closed, reopening to flight operations at 12:20pm.

Two flights, a Lufthansa arriving from Frankfurt and a Tunisair from Tunis-Carthage were diverted to Catania and Tunis respectively.

The airport warned that some delays are to be expected.

The site of the incident has been cordoned off and is being monitored by members of the Police Force and the Rescue and Fire-Fighting team. The Bureau of Air Accident Investigation is also on site.