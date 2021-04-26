[WATCH] IVF: Grech non-committal on embryo genetic testing, says medication cost is pressing concern

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech has not committed to a position on pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) for IVF patients, saying the party will first discuss the issue internally.

Over the weekend, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that he will be tabling amendments to Malta’s IVF law, to introduce PGD, a test used to screen embryos for any genetic defects before they are implanted in the womb.

Fearne’s announcement came after Grech said that couples in Malta were forking out thousands of euros for IVF treatment that was supposed to be free on the national health system.

The whole IVF process is free but medication used to stimulate the woman's ovaries is not. The medication is expensive.

“We must first focus on the issue of payment for medication, where couples are paying thousands of euro. Once we solve that, we can then discuss PGD,” Grech said, accusing the Labour Party of lying when saying IVF is free for couples.

“Because he got caught in a lie, Fearne has now turned towards PGD. The argument right now is not PGD, the argument right now is IVF, let us not shift the focus away from what couples really need,” he said.

Pressed further on the issue, Grech refused to take a stance on PGD, insisting it was not a matter of adopting a position overnight.

“A Nationalist government promises that couples who make use of IVF treatment will not pay money for the procedure,” he said.

PGD is ethically contentious and had been left out of the sweeping changes made to the IVF law in 2018 that allowed the possibility of embryos to be frozen and all women, irrespective of sexual orientation and status, to have access to the treatment.

