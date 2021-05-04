COVID-19: 27 new cases as fully vaccinated approach 110,000
COVID-19 update for 4 May | 27 new cases • 19 recoveries • 288 active cases • 1,636 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Sunday 346,951
Malta registered 27 new cases overnight, while the number of fully vaccinated persons approach at 110,000.
According to figures from the Health Ministry, 19 patients have recovered from COVID-19 overnight, with 29,677 total recoveries since the start of the outbreak.
Malta has seen 30,381 total cases of COVID-19 since registering its first case in March last year. Of these, 288 are active cases today.
No new deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, leaving total deaths at 416.
There have been 874,285 total swab tests carried out over the outbreak, with 1,636 swab tests performed on Monday.
In terms of vaccinations, 346,951 doses have been administered, of which 109,933 were second doses.