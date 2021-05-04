COVID-19: 27 new cases as fully vaccinated approach 110,000

Malta registered 27 new cases overnight, while the number of fully vaccinated persons approach at 110,000.

According to figures from the Health Ministry, 19 patients have recovered from COVID-19 overnight, with 29,677 total recoveries since the start of the outbreak.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 04•05•2021 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Malta has seen 30,381 total cases of COVID-19 since registering its first case in March last year. Of these, 288 are active cases today.

No new deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, leaving total deaths at 416.

There have been 874,285 total swab tests carried out over the outbreak, with 1,636 swab tests performed on Monday.