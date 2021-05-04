Corradino inmate who alleged ‘campaign of terror’, held in single cell under surveillance

A prisoner claiming he can tell all about a “campaign of terror” in Malta’s prison is currently being held in a room under surveillance, according to the Home Affairs Minister.

Minister Byron Camilleri confirmed to journalists on Tuesday that Brian Vella, the prisoner in question, is being held in a single cell room, by himself, with cameras monitoring the area in order to protect him.

Beyond this, Camilleri said that he would not comment further on the issue out of principle.

Vella was convicted of a double murder of an elderly couple in Paola, whom he had held agains their will during a burglary.

A ministry spokesperson further clarified that Vella is still allowed to have breaks and continue with his normal prison routine.

Vella made waves in the media after claiming to have evidence of torture and terror at Corradino Correctional Facility. He said he is willing to confirm on oath that the infamous 'torture chair' in prison does, in fact, exist, and has been used several times.

In his court application filed last Thursday, Vella claims that the systematic mistreatment of prisoners is happening with the blessing of prisons directorn Lt Col. Alexander Dalli.

The operation of the Corradino Correctional Facility has been the subject of controversy over the years, with several deaths taking place at the prison. Camilleri addressed this on Tuesday, saying that from the four deaths that took place in prison during his time as minister, three of them have had their magisterial inquiry concluded.