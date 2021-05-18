COVID-19: Two new cases and 21 recoveries

Two new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.

430,508 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which 147,667 people are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 29,941 while total cases registered stand at 30,486.

There are 128 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 417.

1,693 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 900,491.