menu

COVID-19: Two new cases and 21 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 18 May | 2 new cases • 21 recoveries • 128 active cases • 1,693 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Monday 430,508

laura_calleja
18 May 2021, 12:33pm
by Laura Calleja
Two new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday
Two new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday

Two new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said. 

430,508 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which 147,667 people are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 29,941 while total cases registered stand at 30,486.

There are 128 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 417.

1,693 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 900,491.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.