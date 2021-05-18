COVID-19: Two new cases and 21 recoveries
COVID-19 update for 18 May | 2 new cases • 21 recoveries • 128 active cases • 1,693 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Monday 430,508
Two new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.
430,508 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which 147,667 people are fully vaccinated.
Total recoveries stand at 29,941 while total cases registered stand at 30,486.
There are 128 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 417.
1,693 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 900,491.