COVID-19: Three new cases and 11 recoveries

Three new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.

437,654 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. Of which 152,581 people are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 29,952 while total cases registered stand at 30,489.

There are 120 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 417.

1,875 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 902,366.