COVID-19: Three new cases and 11 recoveries
COVID-19 update for 19 May | 3 new cases • 11 recoveries • 120 active cases • 1,875 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Tuesday 437,654
Three new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.
437,654 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. Of which 152,581 people are fully vaccinated.
Total recoveries stand at 29,952 while total cases registered stand at 30,489.
There are 120 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 417.
1,875 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 902,366.