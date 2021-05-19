menu

COVID-19: Three new cases and 11 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 19 May | 3 new cases • 11 recoveries • 120 active cases • 1,875 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Tuesday 437,654

laura_calleja
19 May 2021, 12:33pm
by Laura Calleja
Three new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday
Three new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday

Three new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said. 

437,654 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. Of which 152,581 people are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 29,952 while total cases registered stand at 30,489.

There are 120 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 417.

1,875 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 902,366.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.