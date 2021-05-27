2010 HSBC heist trial delayed as new evidence emerges

The criminal trials of Darren Debono and Vincent Muscat, who are accused in connection with the armed robbery of HSBC’s operations centre in 2010, have been delayed after the acts of the case were sent before the inquiring magistrate in order for new evidence to be heard.

A date for the trials of the two men has not been set, with the cases being put off sine die. They were meant to be tried separately.

Muscat opted for a trial by jury, while Debono opted for one without a jury.

The dates for the trials were supposed to be thrashed out in court today, but the court informed the parties that the acts of the case had been sent back to the Court of Magistrates for new evidence to be heard.

Recently MaltaToday revealed that the presidential pardon granted to Daphne Caruana Galizia middleman Melvyn Theuma had included information relating to the 2010 heist.

The men accused of the murder had claimed to have information relating to a former Labour minister and sitting Labour minister had been involved.

In a request for a presidential pardon that was eventually turned down, Alfred Degiorgio had claimed that he has “direct” information on “a sitting minister” who was an accomplice in the 2010 failed heist.

The police are investigating claims made by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi that Labour minister Carmelo Abela was an accomplice in the failed heist on HSBC Bank’s main office 11 years ago, when he had been a bank employee as a senior insurance and statistics officer within the bank’s Department of Security, Health and Safety. Abela has denied any involvement and initiated libel proceedings against Azzopardi.

Lawyer Marc Sant is appearing for Muscat and lawyer Edward Gatt for Debono.

Lawyer Francesco Refalo is appearing for the Attorney General's office.

