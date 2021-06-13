No new COVID cases registered on Sunday

Malta registered no new COVID-19 cases for the second time this week.

Health Minister Chris Fearne made the announcement on Sunday in a tweet posted to his personal profile.

Malta also registered no new cases last Monday for the first time in 11 months.

Figures published on the Health Ministry’s Facebook page show three recoveries were registered on Sunday. Active cases now stand at 59.

1,793 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 953,096.

Till yesterday, 598,160 vaccine doses were administered, of which 339,176 were a first dose. 258,929 people are fully vaccinated.

No deaths were registered on Sunday.